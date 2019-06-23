Storms back this morning through afternoon

WSIL -- The chance for thunderstorms is back this morning through this afternoon. Main threats with these rounds of storms will be strong winds, hail, and heavy rain.

Temperatures later this afternoon should top out in the mid 80's, but some folks who don't see rain early will likely warm into the upper 80's or low 90's.

We'll be tracking these storms as they move through, and keep you up to date with any changes.

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will be back this evening with another look at your forecast.