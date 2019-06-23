Storms back this morning through afternoon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Storms back this morning through afternoon

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- The chance for thunderstorms is back this morning through this afternoon. Main threats with these rounds of storms will be strong winds, hail, and heavy rain.

Temperatures later this afternoon should top out in the mid 80's, but some folks who don't see rain early will likely warm into the upper 80's or low 90's. 

We'll be tracking these storms as they move through, and keep you up to date with any changes. 

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will be back this evening with another look at your forecast. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.