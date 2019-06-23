Chicago suburb bans retail sale of dogs, cats, rabbits

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (AP) - A northwestern Chicago suburb has banned the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores.

The Daily Herald reports that the Buffalo Grove village board voted unanimously earlier this month to prohibit the sale. Rabbits were the primary focus of the discussion.

Board Trustee Joanne Johnson says research shows rabbits are sold in small, dirty cages and often don't have access to proper nutrition or veterinary care.

Johnson adds rabbits are marketed as low maintenance children's pets. But in reality, she says, they have complex needs that can lead unprepared owners to abandon them.

Lorianne Kloss, who works with an animal shelter in Chicago, says pet stores fail to educate owners about the importance of spaying or neutering rabbits. She adds they can become aggressive if they aren't.

Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com

