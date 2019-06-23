Tickets on sale Monday for DuQuoin State Fair Grandstand - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Tickets on sale Monday for DuQuoin State Fair Grandstand

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Tickets go on sale Monday for Grandstand acts at this year's DuQuoin State Fair.

Fair officials announced this week that classic country artist Wynonna Judd and the Big Noise will play Tuesday. Shenandoah with Restless Heart and Confederate Railroad are also scheduled as headliners. They'll take the stage Thursday.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday with a one-hour presale at the fair box office at 9 a.m.

Two dates remain open: the Grandstand's opening night, Aug. 24 and closing night, Aug. 30. State fair manager Josh Gross says he has offers pending with "two great acts" for those nights.

The DuQuoin State Fair runs from Monday to Sept. 2. Admission is free.

Online

Grandstand lineup: https://bit.ly/2XW4ydE

DuQuoin State Fair: https://bit.ly/2WPIjcV

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

