Second day of summer brings more rain, flash flooding

WSIL -- Heavy rains prompted Flash Flood Warnings for Jackson, Williamson, and Saline counties.

A News Three photographer was at the Johnston City Police Department Saturday afternoon and captured video showing several of the city's squad cars parked in nearly a foot of water

Along East Broadway Boulevard, near the corner of Newton Avenue, cars and trucks were driving through the floodwaters. Shortly after, city workers closed Barham, Burgess, Newton and Broadway Streets.

News Three's Meteorologist Nick Hausen found a similar sight on the south and east sides of Marion.

An already saturated ground, mixed with another downpour, overwhelmed the storm drains causing water to rush from manhole covers.

The Marion Street Superintendent says on Monday, crews will be coming around to help cleanup downed tree limbs from Friday's storms. He's asking residents to place limbs by the curb and to not block the roads.