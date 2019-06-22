Hundreds Jeep for St. Jude - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hundreds Jeep for St. Jude

Posted: Updated:

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Jeep enthusiasts from around Southern Illinois participated in the second annual Jeepin' 4 St. Jude's Poker Run.

The event was a fundraiser for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Drivers started Saturday morning in Marion and spent the day traveling to local wineries.

The fundraiser concluded with a concert at the Egyptian Hills Resort in Creal Springs.

Organizer, David Arnold, said the fundraiser has earned as much as $30,000 in the past. He plans to do it again next year.

