Hundreds turn out for Day 2 of Street Machine Nationals

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Despite the rain, Street Machine Nationals is expected to draw in thousands by the end of the weekend.

On Saturday, hundreds checked out unique rides from all around the country. Organizers say despite a storm rolling through, turnout was fair.

Special events like the Demolition Derby had to be cancelled because of the wet conditions.

Marketing Manager, Emily Boden, says although the rain did dampen their plans, it hasn't dampened everyone's enthusiasm for all the events planned for Sunday, including the popular General Tire Burnout Contest.

"They light up their tires for about a minute, smoke is everywhere, it's noise, sometimes they blow up and explode, that sort of thing, but the winner is going to take home a brand new set of General Tires tires; so that's a big deal," said Boden.

On Sunday, weather permitting, there will be an all-day swap meet and auto parts show.

The General Tires Burnout Contest is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Grandstands.

The events run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.