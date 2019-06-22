St. Francis Care hosts yard sale to raise money

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- St. Francis Care hosted their annual yard sale Saturday at the First Christian Church.

Organizers say gloomy skies didn't keep people from waiting outside the door for the sale to start.

Hundreds shopped the donated items in an effort to find a good deal, with the added benefit that it raised money for the no-kill shelter.

President of St. Francis Care, Diane Daugherty, said she is thankful for the community's support because it makes all the difference at the shelter.

The event makes up nearly 60% of the shelters income.