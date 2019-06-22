The chance for showers and storms continues Sunday

WSIL -- This morning's round of showers and storms brought the region more heavy rain with many 24 Doppler Radar estimates topping an inch across southern Illinois.
CHESTER (WSIL) — The Chester Bridge which takes traffic between Perry County, Missouri and Chester, Illinois on Route 51 reopened Saturday morning at 10 a.m. according to the Missouri Department of Transportation
WSIL -- A line of thunderstorms moved through this morning bringing heavy rain, moderate wind gusts and a lot of lightning.
PULASKI CO. (WSIL) -- A Pulaski County woman died after strong winds knocked a tree over onto her car.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Transportation closed Route 3 from McClure to Route 146 and Route 146 leading into East Cape.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- Strong winds toppled trees onto a home in Massac County Friday night.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- The closure of Route 3 and Route 146 near McClure will block emergency vehicles from getting to the nearest hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
WHITE COUNTY (WSIL) -- An Eldorado woman suffered minor injuries after she lost control of her pickup truck during severe weather.
(WSIL) -- News 3's meteorologists are monitoring severe storm systems as they pass through our area.
Marion (WSIL) -- Carrie Eldridge, Director of Health Education for the Bi-County Health Department, says heat related illnesses can sneak up on you, even if you don't think you're pushing your limits.
