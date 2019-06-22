The chance for showers and storms continues Sunday

WSIL -- This morning's round of showers and storms brought the region more heavy rain with many 24 Doppler Radar estimates topping an inch across southern Illinois. We are seeing a brief break from the rain this evening, enjoy it while it lasts. Isolated storms will be possible tonight but most of the region will stay dry with low temperatures dipping into the 70s.

Unfortunately, more showers and storms are on tap for Sunday. The best chances will be Sunday afternoon and evening with the possibility for strong to severe storms, be sure to stay weather aware. With more rain in the forecast use caution while driving, remember, turn around don't drown. High temperatures tomorrow will top out in the upper 80s.

Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.