The chance for showers and storms continues Sunday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

The chance for showers and storms continues Sunday

Posted: Updated:

WSIL --  This morning's round of showers and storms brought the region more heavy rain with many 24 Doppler Radar estimates topping an inch across southern Illinois.  We are seeing a brief break from the rain this evening, enjoy it while it lasts.   Isolated storms will be possible tonight but most of the region will stay dry with low temperatures dipping into the 70s.  

Unfortunately, more showers and storms are on tap for Sunday.  The best chances will be Sunday afternoon and evening with the possibility for strong to severe storms, be sure to stay weather aware.  With more rain in the forecast use caution while driving, remember, turn around don't drown.  High temperatures tomorrow will top out in the upper 80s.

Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.  

  • More NewsMore>>

  • The chance for showers and storms continues Sunday

    The chance for showers and storms continues Sunday

    Saturday, June 22 2019 8:21 PM EDT2019-06-23 00:21:29 GMT

    WSIL --  This morning's round of showers and storms brought the region more heavy rain with many 24 Doppler Radar estimates topping an inch across southern Illinois.

    WSIL --  This morning's round of showers and storms brought the region more heavy rain with many 24 Doppler Radar estimates topping an inch across southern Illinois.

  • Chester Bridge over Mississippi River reopens

    Chester Bridge over Mississippi River reopens

    Saturday, June 22 2019 11:46 AM EDT2019-06-22 15:46:03 GMT

    CHESTER (WSIL) — The Chester Bridge which takes traffic between Perry County, Missouri and Chester, Illinois on Route 51 reopened Saturday morning at 10 a.m. according to the Missouri Department of Transportation

    CHESTER (WSIL) — The Chester Bridge which takes traffic between Perry County, Missouri and Chester, Illinois on Route 51 reopened Saturday morning at 10 a.m. according to the Missouri Department of Transportation

  • Afternoon round follows morning storms

    Afternoon round follows morning storms

    Saturday, June 22 2019 10:34 AM EDT2019-06-22 14:34:12 GMT

    WSIL -- A line of thunderstorms moved through this morning bringing heavy rain, moderate wind gusts and a lot of lightning. 

    WSIL -- A line of thunderstorms moved through this morning bringing heavy rain, moderate wind gusts and a lot of lightning. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.