Hundreds protest against Missouri's strict abortion law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Roughly 200 people gathered in the state capital to protest against Missouri's strict abortion law.

KOMU reports the protesters marched to the governor's mansion in Jefferson City Saturday morning.

Missouri has passed new restrictions on abortions in the hope that the U.S. Supreme Court will eventually overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973 that legalized abortion nationwide.

Liz Victrola says she joined the protest to remind lawmakers that they can be voted out if they don't listen to women's views.

The state's only abortion clinic lost its license to perform the procedure on Friday, though it remains open at least temporarily under a judge's order.

The state health department notified the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis that its abortion license will not be renewed.

