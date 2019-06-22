Man suspected of killing 2 people kills himself, cops say - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man suspected of killing 2 people kills himself, cops say

Posted: Updated:

OTTAWA, Ill. (AP) - Police say a man suspected of killing two people in LaSalle County killed himself after officers found him at a house in Kendall County.

The News-Tribune says the investigation began Friday night in Ottawa where police discovered that two people had been fatally shot. The suspect, 48-year-old Chris Stankovich, died Saturday in Plano with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victims were identified as 49-year-old Nicol Scolaro and 52-year-old Paul Ladue. Police say there's no threat to the general public. The shootings are under investigation.

The Northwest Herald , citing court records, says Scolaro had filed for protection orders against Stankovich in 2015 and in 2019.

Information from: News-Tribune, http://www.newstrib.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.