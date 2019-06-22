Chester Bridge over Mississippi River reopens

CHESTER (WSIL) — The Chester Bridge which takes traffic between Perry County, Missouri and Chester, Illinois on Route 51 reopened Saturday morning at 10 a.m. according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FMoDOTSoutheast%2Fposts%2F10155926430797531&width=500" width="500" height="594" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe>

Crews spent the morning inspecting the bridge after waters on the Missouri side dropped.

The bridge had been closed since June 2 and plans had been in the works since earlier this week to reopen the bridge to traffic.