Chester Bridge over Mississippi River reopens - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chester Bridge over Mississippi River reopens

Posted: Updated:

CHESTER (WSIL) — The Chester Bridge which takes traffic between Perry County, Missouri and Chester, Illinois on Route 51 reopened Saturday morning at 10 a.m. according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FMoDOTSoutheast%2Fposts%2F10155926430797531&width=500" width="500" height="594" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe>

Crews spent the morning inspecting the bridge after waters on the Missouri side dropped.

The bridge had been closed since June 2 and plans had been in the works since earlier this week to reopen the bridge to traffic.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.