1 dead, 1 injured during severe weather in southern Illinois

ULLIN, Ill. (AP) - Police say a 48-year-old driver has died in southern Illinois after a tree landed on her car during a storm.

The incident occurred Friday on Old U.S. 51, south of Ullin, a village in Pulaski County. Separately, a 15-year-old girl was injured in a park in Mounds when a tree landed on her. She was airlifted to a larger hospital.

Storms and strong winds passed through the region, causing thousands of power outages in Illinois, Missouri and Kentucky.

