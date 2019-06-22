New Illinois laws limit state immigration enforcement - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New Illinois laws limit state immigration enforcement

DWIGHT, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a bill that would ban privately operated immigrant detention centers.

A center had been proposed for Dwight in Livingston County. Mayor Jared Anderson tells radio station WJBC that it would have provided more than 300 jobs.

Pritzker said Friday he won't allow private companies to profit over President Donald Trump's immigration policies. He also signed a bill banning local police from assisting in federal immigration enforcement.

Another bill allows Illinois college students to get public aid even if they're in the country without legal permission.

