Incentives aimed at helping Illinois land data centers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Incentives aimed at helping Illinois land data centers

Posted: Updated:

By JOHN O'CONNOR
AP Political Writer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Digital data must be stored somewhere. Illinois lawmakers want it stored here.

Legislation on Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk creates economic incentives for developers to build enormous data centers storing digital information for companies large and small.

Thirty states, including Indiana and Iowa, offer data-center inducements. Dixon Republican Rep. Tom Demmer says neighboring states' incentives have cost Illinois the chance to land large-scale developments.

A data center is a facility that centralizes an organization's information technology equipment and stores data.

Beneficiaries would have to invest $250 million over five years. Tyler Diers of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce says the biggest incentive is a 20-year sales tax exemption for purchasing equipment from computer servers to heating and cooling.

The bill is SB690.

Online: https://bit.ly/2J3WEc1

Illinois Chamber of Commerce Foundation impact study: https://bit.ly/2XtphIG

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.