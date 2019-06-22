Troopers, truck drivers team up to fight distracted driving - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Troopers, truck drivers team up to fight distracted driving

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) - Illinois state troopers are teaming up with truck drivers in the Chicago area to crack down on distracted driving.

The (Joliet) Herald-News reports the "Trooper in a Truck" program has troopers riding along in the cabs of commercial motor vehicles to better spot distracted drivers. Maj. Robert Meeder says troopers have a better vantage point from a truck's cab to see if drivers in other vehicles are texting or doing other things that are unsafe.

If the trooper sees something, he or she notifies police units up ahead to stop the violators.

Meeder said during a news conference in Joliet that distracted driving is a leading cause of traffic causes.

