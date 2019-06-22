Afternoon round follows morning storms

WSIL -- A line of thunderstorms moved through this morning bringing heavy rain, moderate wind gusts and a lot of lightning. The first line of convection is moving out of the viewing area, and should leave most folks seeing dry conditions through midday, although a chance of lingering storms exists through mid to late morning. A second wave of storms is expected during the afternoon hours. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, with strong winds being the primary threat.

Outside of the storm chances there will likely be some dry periods. Temperatures today are expected to rise into the low 90s, with heat index values reaching triple digits.

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will be back tonight with an updated look at your forecast.