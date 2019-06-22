Storm knocks large trees onto home in Massac County

METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- Strong winds toppled trees onto a home in Massac County Friday night.

Homeowner, Adam Lock says two large trees fell onto his home on Parker Drive in Metropolis, during a storm.

Lock says he was inside his house when he heard a loud thud.

"I honestly just think it was straight line winds," said Lock. "It was just blowing really, really hard."

When the storm cleared, Lock was able to go outside and see the damage. That's when he realized two trees had fallen onto his property.

Lock said, "They're two mature oak trees and they're basically about 40 feet up or so. They both got snapped off at the top and fell over into my carport and smashed the carport. It looks like the boat has got some damage on it also."

In addition to his roof, carport and boat, Lock says a swing he'd just put in, was also crushed by a tree. And, the roof was damaged so bad, rain started to leak into the home.

Lock says no one got hurt.

