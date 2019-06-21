Driver hydroplanes into trees in White County

WHITE COUNTY (WSIL) -- An Eldorado woman suffered minor injuries after she lost control of her pickup truck during severe weather.
PULASKI CO. (WSIL) -- One person was killed when a tree fell on a car in Pulaski County.
(WSIL) -- News 3's meteorologists are monitoring severe storm systems as they pass through our area.
Marion (WSIL) -- Carrie Eldridge, Director of Health Education for the Bi-County Health Department, says heat related illnesses can sneak up on you, even if you don't think you're pushing your limits.
ROSICLARE (WSIL) -- A search is underway for a missing person in the Ohio River.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a Jeep struck a house in Carbondale.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation will be closing Illinois Rt. 3 and Illinois Rt. 146 near McClure at 7 p.m. Friday.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 7 p.m. for the southern Illinois counties: Perry, Jackson, Franklin, Jefferson, Saline, Hamilton, and Gallatin.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- I-DOT announced Friday crews will close Routes 3 and 146 at 7:00 p.m. Friday due to the rising water.
Du Quoin (WSIL) -- Hot Rods roll back into Du Quoin for the 36th annual General Tire Street Machine Nationals.
