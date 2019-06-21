Driver hydroplanes into trees in White County

WHITE COUNTY (WSIL) -- An Eldorado woman suffered minor injuries after she lost control of her pickup truck during severe weather.

The accident happened on US 45 at County Road 125E in White County. Nancy Racine, 63, was driving north in the rain when her 2000 Mazda pickup truck hydroplaned. She then lost control and veered to the right shoulder into trees.

Racine has minor injuries and was taken to Ferrell Hospital.

No other vehicles were involved.