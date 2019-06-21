Tree kills driver in Pulaski County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Tree kills driver in Pulaski County

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
PULASKI CO. (WSIL) -- One person was killed when a tree fell on a car in Pulaski County.

It happened on Old US Route 51 south of Ullin. 

Pulaski County Coroner Brian Curry says the driver died on impact. There were no passengers in the car, and no other vehicles involved.

Illinois State Police are investigating. 
 

