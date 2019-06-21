Storm leaves 1 dead,1 injured in Pulaski County

UPDATE: 11:25 P.M. FRIDAY JUNE 21, 2019

PULASKI CO. (WSIL) -- Pulaski County Emergency Management Agency said a 15-year-old girl was critically injured when a tree fell on her while she was at a park.

EMA Director Ken Kerley said the girl was a park in Mounds off of 3rd and Elm St. when the tree fell on top of her.

She was transported to a local hospital and then needed to be airlifted to a bigger hospital.

Kerley said the the high winds during the storms caused the tree to fall.

UPDATE: 9:16 P.M. FRIDAY JUNE 21, 2019

PULASKI CO. (WSIL) -- A Pulaski County woman died after strong winds knocked a tree over onto her car.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday on Old US Route 51 south of Ullin.

Pulaski County Emergency Management Director Ken Kerley identified the driver as a 48 year old woman from the Mounds area. He could not release her name yet, because her family had not been notified.

Authorities are still investigating.

ORIGINAL STORY

PULASKI CO. (WSIL) -- One person was killed when a tree fell on a car in Pulaski County.

It happened on Old US Route 51 south of Ullin.

Pulaski County Coroner Brian Curry says the driver died on impact. There were no passengers in the car, and no other vehicles involved.

Illinois State Police are investigating.

