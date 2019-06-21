Route 3 closure alters ambulance routes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Route 3 closure alters ambulance routes

By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- The closure of Route 3 and Route 146 near McClure will block emergency vehicles from getting to the nearest hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. 

Alexander county has prepared a plan to get residents the medical attention that they need:

  • For residents in East Cape, Cape County Private ambulance will transport them over the bridge to Cape Girardeau. 
  • Those in McClure, Olive Branch, Tamms and Thebes will be taken to Union County Hospital. 
  • Locals in Cairo will be transported and receive medical treatment in Sikeston, Missouri. 

Susan Bigham, the county's ambulance service director, says they're also prepared to get to residents who are flooded in their homes to an ambulance. 

"If the ambulance can’t get to that residence, then with our incident command we have it set up where we have access to first responders go in with boats and the appropriate agencies," she explains. "Then, the will help them get out to us."

If it's a minor emergency, Bigham's asking residents to make their own arrangements to seek medical attention, so EMS can be on hand for more serious situations. 

