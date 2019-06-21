Chicago mayor says police won't assist ICE in migrant sweep - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago mayor says police won't assist ICE in migrant sweep

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the city's police department will not participate in an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement roundup of migrant families who have been ordered out the country.

ICE agents have been directed by President Donald Trump to conduct pre-dawn raids in major U.S. cities on Sunday, according to published reports.

In a statement released Friday, Lightfoot says she has directed the Chicago Police Department to terminate ICE access to its databases related to federal immigration enforcement activities. She says Superintendent Eddie Johnson confirms the order has been carried out.

Lightfoot said she has spoken to ICE officials in Chicago and voiced her objection to any roundup of migrant families.

In her statement, Lightfoot said Chicago "will always be a welcoming city and a champion for the rights of our immigrant and refugee communities."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.