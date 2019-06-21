Route 3, Route 146 closed near McClure

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Transportation closed Route 3 from McClure to Route 146, as well as, Route 146 leading into East Cape.

Flooding already forced crews to shut down Route 3 south from Route 146 to Gale days ago and previously roadways into East Cape were down to one lane, which created long lines of traffic.

Keith Miley, Operations Engineer for District 9, says I-DOT made the decision for these additional closures due to rising seep water spilling over the roadways and additional rain in the forecast.

"It moved up an inch over night and put us in a position where we have about 7 or 8 inches of water on route 3," Mile says.

This water over the roadways is creating dangerous driving conditions for travelers.

"We got to the point where it was becoming unsafe for Lower profile vehicles," he explains. "We’re just not willing to take the risk of sending anymore traffic through here."

Many residents in McClure use those roadways to go to Cape Girardeau, Missouri for work or errands.

McClure's Mayor Cheryle Dillon warned locals on June 20 to prepare for these closures, "Get your bags ready, keep your children close, make sure you got medicine, gas in your car."

East Cape Trustee Jason Tubbs says residents will still be able to use Route 146, "We still have access to the bridge going to Missouri. We're not as isolated as the rest of our county is now."

However, East Cape is dealing with challenges of its own. 60 national guard members are reinforcing sandbag walls and making new ones.

"Without them we don't know where we would be, " Tubbs says. "Actually I know where we would be, we would be underwater. So, without them being here we would be doomed."

Around 20 additional guard members are expected to arrive in East Cape this weekend to help place sand bags.

I-DOT says the water is predicted to rise an inch a day on those roadways until the Mississippi River drops to 40 feet or below, which may not until June 26.



