Severe weather hits southern Illinois, damage reported

(WSIL) -- News 3's meteorologists are monitoring severe storm systems as they pass through our area.

Downed trees and power lines have been reported across the region. Ameren shows approximately 10,000 power outages in Illinois and more than 14,000 in Missouri. Paducah Power is reporting 6,100 without power. 

Viewers are sending in photos and videos of damage in their neighborhoods as our crews survey southern Illinois.

Stay with News 3 on air, online, or on the WSIL Weather App for updates.

