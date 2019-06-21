Coffee with docs marks 100th TAVR procedure

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Cobden native Lester Siebert is one of several patients who have seen their health improve after undergoing a special heart procedure that acts as an easier alternative to open heart surgery.

On Friday, more than a dozen people gathered at SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale for it's 'Coffee With The Docs' event to mark the 100th TAVR procedure performed in southern Illinois. The facility is just one of 90 hospitals in the U.S. to perform TAVR programs.

TAVR is short for transcatheter aortic valve replacement and is a method where doctors attach an FDA-approved valve onto a small tube and send it through an artery on your neck or leg that travels to your heart's aortic valve. Once it arrives, the makeshift valve expands and pushes the infected valve away and helps improve blood flow.

In the last year, Dr. Magdalena Zeglin and Dr. Gangadhar Malasana with the Prairie Heart Institute have spearheaded the procedure and assisted in all 100 cases in our region. Both say that recovering from open heart surgery can take up to nine weeks but with a TAVR procedure, recovery time can take just a few days.

Siebert, an engineer who produces medical equipment, had been confined to a wheelchair for seven years before getting the procedure done in April 2018. One year later, he's now able to do chores around his home with ease and has allowed him to think more about traveling just one week before his 75th birthday.