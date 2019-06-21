Jeep hits Carbondale home - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Jeep hits Carbondale home

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a Jeep struck a house in Carbondale. 

It happened Friday afternoon in the 1000 block of W. Willow Street.

The front of the home was damaged.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The home is for sale and was not occupied. 

