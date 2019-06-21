Jeep hits Carbondale home

ROSICLARE (WSIL) -- A search is underway for a missing person in the Ohio River.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a Jeep struck a house in Carbondale.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation will be closing Illinois Rt. 3 and Illinois Rt. 146 near McClure at 7 p.m. Friday.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 7 p.m. for the southern Illinois counties: Perry, Jackson, Franklin, Jefferson, Saline, Hamilton, and Gallatin.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- I-DOT announced Friday crews will close Routes 3 and 146 at 7:00 p.m. Friday due to the rising water.
Du Quoin (WSIL) -- Hot Rods roll back into Du Quoin for the 36th annual General Tire Street Machine Nationals.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- It's time to let go of the cell phone at least while driving. Starting July 1, if you're caught using or even holding your phone you'll get fined and possibly lose your license.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A large complex of storms moved through the Central Plains overnight and has sights set on Missouri and Illinois through late morning and early afternoon.
AVA (WSIL) -- A local town claims an amusement ride company ripped them off.
(WSIL) -- There may be a new species of a fox-like cat, or a cat-like fox, prowling French Island of Corsica.
