Second man charged in fatal Chicago nightclub shooting

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old security guard outside a River North neighborhood nightclub.

Jon Poole was charged in a warrant with first-degree murder and expected to attend a bond hearing Friday afternoon. Poole was arrested Thursday northeast of Atlanta in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Thurman Bailey was slain March 8 outside Sound Bar. Police say the shooting stemmed from a fist fight that developed when a group was denied entry to the nightclub.

In late March, Armond Williams was charged with murder in connection with Bailey's death. Authorities have said Williams shot Bailey multiple times during the fight. Williams is jailed without bond.

The Associated Press was unable to determine Friday if Poole has an attorney.

