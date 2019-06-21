Fired Hampton aide appeals dismissal to Personnel Board - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fired Hampton aide appeals dismissal to Personnel Board

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A fired aide to Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton has asked the Kentucky Personnel Board to reverse her dismissal, which has intensified a feud between Hampton and Gov. Matt Bevin's administration.

Adrienne Southworth is seeking reinstatement to her job as Hampton's deputy chief of staff as well as back pay and benefits. She filed her appeal Friday.

Southworth's appeal says Bevin's staff lacked legal authority to fire an aide to the lieutenant governor. She says the reasons given for her dismissal were "factually inaccurate."

Bevin's chief of staff, Blake Brickman, recently told the Courier Journal he authorized Southworth's firing, saying she repeatedly demonstrated poor judgment. Hampton calls it an "unauthorized personnel action" and says Brickman "overstepped his boundaries."

The dispute has flared while Bevin seeks reelection this year. The Republican governor dropped Hampton from his ticket in January.

