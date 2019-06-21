Stay cool this weekend

Marion (WSIL) -- Carrie Eldridge, Director of Health Education for the Bi-County Health Department, says heat-related illnesses can sneak up on you, even if you don't think you're pushing your limits.

“You don’t necessarily have to be. Just the exposure and being in the sun, is why it’s important to be in that shade, have a fan on, be indoors if you can," Eldridge said.

Warm temperatures partnered with high humidity will likely put heat index values in the triple digits this weekend.

If you’re planning to be outside this weekend, local experts stress the importance of paying attention to your body.

High humidity can make it tougher for sweat to evaporate from your skin, making you feel that much warmer.

Eldridge says people who begin to feel sick should immediately find some sort of relief from the heat.

“Have them sit down, or if they need to lay down, have them lay down. Just see if they’re sweating, if they’re not sweating, then that could possibly be leading into heat stroke," Eldridge said.

Eldridge also notes that the first step you should take if you suspect heat stroke is a call to emergency personnel.