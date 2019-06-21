Feds announce sweeping indictment of Chicago street gang - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Feds announce sweeping indictment of Chicago street gang

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) - Several alleged members of a Chicago-based street gang have been indicted on charges that they killed or injured more than 40 people in shootings, stabbings and assaults in Chicago and Indiana dating back to 2006.

Eight of the 17 members of the Chicago-based Latin Dragon Nation street gang who were indicted on murder charges in the slayings of 11 people and the others were indicted on gang-related offenses.

In a Friday news conference at the U.S. Attorney's office in Hammond, prosecutors said that among the homicide victims were two 10-year-olds on Chicago's South Side - including one girl who was fatally shot in 2008 while she tied the shoes of her blind 5-year-old sister.

