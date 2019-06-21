Patrol reopens 22-mile section of Osage River for boating

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reopened a 22-mile section of the Osage River for recreational boating.

The patrol said Friday the river from Lock and Dam 1 near the Osage/Maries River confluence to the Route B bridge at St. Thomas is open for boating.

The patrol closed the Osage River from Bagnell Dam to the Missouri River on June 4 because of safety concerns caused by high water levels and flooding.

The river is now open from Lock and Dam 1 to the Bagnell Dam. But it remains closed between Lock and Dam 1 and the Missouri River.

The patrol's water division has determined the water level has dropped enough on the 22-mile section.

Boaters are warned to avoid wakes and be alert for floating debris.

