Severe T-Storm Watch issued for parts of southern Illinois until - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Severe T-Storm Watch issued for parts of southern Illinois until 7 p.m.

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 7 p.m. for the southern Illinois counties:
Perry
Jackson
Franklin
Jefferson
Saline
Hamilton
Gallatin

Damaging winds are the main threat with any storms that move into the region this afternoon. Isolated large hail and an isolated spin-up tornado can't completely be ruled out. 

