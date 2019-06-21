2 Mexican nationals sentenced in Kansas City heroin ring - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 Mexican nationals sentenced in Kansas City heroin ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two Mexican nationals have been sentenced for their roles in a conspiracy that distributed more than 14 kilograms of heroin in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Federal prosecutors say 46-year-old Julian Felix-Aguirre was sentenced Wednesday to 24 years and seven months in prison without parole. And 38-year-old Martin Missael Puerta-Navarro was sentenced to 14 years and eight months without parole.

The two are among 26 people charged in the case, with 16 of them now sentenced.

Prosecutors say the drug ring worked with the Sinaloa cartel in Mexico to establish stash houses, build hidden compartments in vehicles, and receive and sell black tar heroin.

Court documents say 66-year-old Dennis McLallen, of Overland Park, Kansas, was the direct contact with Mexico-based drug suppliers. He is serving 15 years without parole.

