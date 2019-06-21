Rt. 3 and IL 146 will close Friday night - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rt. 3 and IL 146 will close Friday night

Posted:

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Drivers headed to Cape Girardeau, Missouri will need to find another route.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will be closing Illinois Rt. 3 and Illinois Rt. 146 near McClure at 7 p.m. Friday, June 21.

IDOT posted several pictures to its Facebook page Friday morning showing flood water covering the two roads. 

Warning signs will be in place to alert drivers of the closure.

The roads will remain closed until the flood waters recede.

