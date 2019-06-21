General Tire Street Machine Nationals preview

Du Quoin (WSIL) -- Hot Rods roll back into Du Quoin for the 36th annual General Tire Street Machine Nationals.

The "Ultimate Picnic of Power" kicks off on Friday, June 21 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds and wraps up on Sunday.

The 3-day event will feature high-performance street machines, hot rods, street trucks and a swap meet. There's also a Demolition Derby scheduled for Saturday at the Half Mile Track Oval.

VP of Marketing Matthew Louck says this year, they've added guest appearances by Captain America and Spiderman to make the event fun for all ages.

