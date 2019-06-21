Job Squad: June 21, 2017

WSIL -- A wide range of jobs in this week's Job Squad report.

WLC Management Firm, LLC is hiring at several of their nursing and rehab facilities across the region. Positions are for part-time and full-time for RN's, LPN's, PRN's and nursing assistants. Areas include Saline County, Du Quoin, Pinckneyville and Benton. To see a list of locations click here.

Durham School Services is holding a Job Fair in Mt. Vernon. It is Thursday, June 27 and will be held at the Roland Lewis Building at Veterans Memorial Park from 11:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Those interested will fill out an application for bus drivers. Paid training is offered and start pay is $13.00 an hour. Locations include, Benton, Sesser, Woodlawn, Salem and the Dix area.

Pinckneyville Community Hospital is seeking a Grounds Maintenance Worker. The right candidate will be responsible for landscaping at the hospital. Tasks may include mowing, trimming, planting, watering and fertilizing. To apply or for more information apply here.

St. Bruno School Catholic School in Pinckneyville is looking for a first-grade teacher for the 2019-2020 school year. Candidates should be energetic and creative, have an Illinois Teaching License and pass a background check. Applicants can email a resume, cover letter, three letters of recommendation/references, and transcripts. Apply here.