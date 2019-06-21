Authorities: Man upset about vaping cracked brother's skull - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Authorities: Man upset about vaping cracked brother's skull

Posted: Updated:

LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a man struck his 15-year-old brother in the head in northwestern Indiana because he was upset about the teen vaping indoors, causing a skull fracture that led to his death.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that a recording of a hearing in the involuntary manslaughter case against 21-year-old Tyler Kiger detailed the circumstances of the June 7 dispute involving Michael Kiger. It happened in rural LaPorte County at their great-grandmother's home.

Records don't yet list a defense lawyer, but their father has said Tyler Kiger didn't intend to harm his brother.

LaPorte County sheriff's Detective Sgt. Adam Hannon says Michael Kiger called 911 and told the dispatcher he had head pain after his brother hit him. He was pronounced dead June 8 at a home in LaPorte.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.