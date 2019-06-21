No charges in Kentucky anti-abortion activist assault case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

No charges in Kentucky anti-abortion activist assault case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky grand jury has declined to indict a Louisville woman accused of attacking an 82-year-old anti-abortion protester while leaving a woman's clinic.

Court records show a grand jury decided against an assault charge on Thursday for 32-year-old Janaya Alyce Gregory, who allegedly knocked Donna Durning down outside Kentucky's only abortion clinic in April. The longtime anti-abortion activist was hospitalized with a broken femur and cut to her head.

The Courier Journal reports that Durning said she was offering Gregory a card for a crisis pregnancy center when Gregory "charged" at her, bumping her to the ground. Crisis pregnancy centers generally try to persuade women against having abortions.

