No charges in Kentucky anti-abortion activist assault case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky grand jury has declined to indict a Louisville woman accused of attacking an 82-year-old anti-abortion protester while leaving a woman's clinic.

Court records show a grand jury decided against an assault charge on Thursday for 32-year-old Janaya Alyce Gregory, who allegedly knocked Donna Durning down outside Kentucky's only abortion clinic in April. The longtime anti-abortion activist was hospitalized with a broken femur and cut to her head.

The Courier Journal reports that Durning said she was offering Gregory a card for a crisis pregnancy center when Gregory "charged" at her, bumping her to the ground. Crisis pregnancy centers generally try to persuade women against having abortions.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.