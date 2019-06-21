Chicago cop becoming hero with birds after latest rescue - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago cop becoming hero with birds after latest rescue

CHICAGO (AP) - A young peregrine falcon is still alive thanks to a bicyclist and a Chicago Police officer who is quickly becoming the most popular cop among the city's bird population.

The Chicago Tribune reports that on Thursday morning, 37-year-old Thomas Baker saw a bird on the sidewalk in the city's Streeterville neighborhood that an unidentified bicyclist had pulled off the roadway and called a volunteer conservation project that protects migratory birds. The bird was taken a wildlife center to be evaluated and cared for.

Two months ago Baker helped save a gull that had become entangled in a kite near the Lincoln Park Zoo.

After that rescue, Baker was invited to watch the bird being released back into the wild.

