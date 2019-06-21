Sheriff: 15-year-old boy charged with killing 7-year-old - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sheriff: 15-year-old boy charged with killing 7-year-old

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky sheriff says a 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the death of a 7-year-old family member.

Hardin County Sheriff John Ward told The News-Enterprise that officers responded to a call Thursday and took the injured boy to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Ward didn't provide details about what happened or how the younger child died. Neither juvenile was identified.

Ward confirmed that the children were "immediate family" but didn't specify their relationship.

The teen was taken to a juvenile detention center.

