Kentucky State Police: Trooper shot in leg killed gunman - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky State Police: Trooper shot in leg killed gunman

Posted: Updated:

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police have identified a man who was killed and a trooper who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire.

News outlets report that police say Trooper Brad Martin fatally shot 58-year-old Zendall Noble when he came out of his home armed in Perry County on June 11.

Police say they ordered Noble to drop the gun, but he refused and gunfire was exchanged. The trooper was shot in his leg.

Police said they had come to serve a search warrant in the area when they saw "suspected drug activity" by people who went into a neighboring home. They say officers then negotiated for them to come out and Noble emerged with a gun.

Martin was placed on routine administrative leave. Police say the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.