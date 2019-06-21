Regulators deal setback to proposed Rhode Island power plant - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Regulators deal setback to proposed Rhode Island power plant

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) - Plans to build a $1 billion natural gas-fired power plant in Rhode Island have been dealt a major setback by regulators.

The Rhode Island Energy Facility Siting Board on Thursday rejected Chicago-based developer Invenergy's proposal to site the plant in Burrillville.

In its decision, the board said Invenergy had failed to show the plant was needed, given that wholesale energy prices are on the decline and New England's future power needs can be met with other energy sources, including offshore wind.

Residents of Burrillville and environmentalists broke out in applause when the decision was announced.

Invenergy can appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court. A spokeswoman says the company will "review the written decision and evaluate our options."

The plant would provide 1,000 megawatts of power.

