Man dies, woman hurt when vehicle hits train in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police say a man died and a woman was seriously injured when their vehicle collided with a train in northeast Kansas City.

Police Sgt. Bill Mahoney said a crew was moving a train slowly across a street in the East Bottoms area when it collided with a sports utility vehicle.

The Kansas City Star reports a witness told police the vehicle drove past a flare warning and hit the train.

The area does not have electronic crossing gates.

The man riding in the vehicle died and the woman was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The man's identity hasn't been released.

