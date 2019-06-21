Storms Friday may bring strong winds and more heavy rain

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A pleasant start Friday morning by June standards with temperatures back in the 60s, but changes are on the way once again.

A large complex of storms moved through the Central Plains overnight and has sights set on Missouri and Illinois through late morning and early afternoon. For meteorologists, these storm complexes are notoriously tricky to forecast and track, but it appears there's a decent chance some of these storms make it to southern Illinois.

Storms will likely arrive into southern Illinois into the early afternoon with potential for damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

More storms are possible Saturday morning before we heat up this weekend. Saturday afternoon will feature temperatures close to 90 with heat index values around 100.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen is tracking storms this morning and has the latest on what to expect on News 3 This Morning.