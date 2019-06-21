'Attack Asthma Camp' slated for next week in Bloomington - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

'Attack Asthma Camp' slated for next week in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) - A camp to help children deal with asthma will be offered next week in central Illinois.

The free "Attack Asthma Camp" is open to children in kindergarten through 5th grade . It aims to increase knowledge about asthma and asthma-control techniques.

It will be at the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal June 24-27. Each session will be from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Presentations, games and crafts will help children understand what asthma is, recognize what triggers attacks and learn ways to stay healthy and active. It also will cover various controller medicines and inhalers and how and when they are used.

The American Lung Associations says that asthma is the most common chronic condition among children. It affects an estimated six million children under 18.

Registration: https://bit.ly/2Kt9qnj

