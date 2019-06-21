Memorial service to recognize fallen Kentucky officers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police are holding a memorial service for fallen officers.

A statement from the agency says the annual memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony is Friday afternoon at the Kentucky State Police Training Academy in Frankfort. The service will recognize the 29 troopers, two officers, and six highway patrolmen who have died in the line of duty.

Those attending will include Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders as well as family and friends of the fallen officers.

