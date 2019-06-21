Lance Rhodes named new SIU baseball coach

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Southern Illinois University baseball team is ushering in a new era of leadership by naming Lance Rhodes as the eighth baseball head coach in school history.

He will helm the Saluki dugout next spring after signing a five-year deal that will pay him around $130,000 each season, according to a release by the SIU athletic department. He takes over for Ken Henderson who stepped down after nine seasons as head coach and 29 years with the program overall.

Rhodes spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of Missouri where he helped the Tigers climb as high as 18 in the national top-25 polls.

Prior to his time at Missouri, Rhodes began his college coaching career at alma mater Southeast Missouri State University in 2013 where he helped the Redhawks win three straight Ohio Valley Conference championships that culminated with an NCAA tournament appearance in 2016.