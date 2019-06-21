Community says amusement ride company ruined their homecoming

AVA (WSIL) -- A local town claims an amusement ride company ripped them off.

Town leaders said the company only brought half the rides promised to their homecoming and some of those rides broke down.

The town of Ava wants the company to give back the money they paid for rides.

Organizers of the Ava Homecoming are waiting for a $4,000 check to make up for the disappointment they said one amusement ride company caused.

During May's fundraiser for the volunteer fire department, the town said they were ripped off.

Organizer of the homecoming, Kristin Anderson said the company out of Indiana is to blame.

"As far as the rides went, I think it was a disaster," Anderson said. "It was heartbreaking to us, to the fire department, to the city council and to everybody that's put in all their time to put it together."

The amusement ride company that normally supplies the rides for the homecoming went out of business last year.

Back in January, Anderson signed a contract with Steel Horse Midway Attractions out of Gentryville, Indiana.

Within the contact, the company agreed to bring rides, games and a food truck.

"He was supposed to bring ten rides," Anderson said. "We were told by him Saturday night that he doesn't even own ten rides, he only owns nine."

Anderson said they pad $1,500 deposit when they signed the contract.

Then they paid half of the $12,000 bill once he showed up and were supposed to pay the other half after the event.

The company did not require Ava to pay half the bill at the start of the homecoming, but Anderson said that's what they've done with previous companies in the past.

"He still owes us $4,000 back," Anderson said.

Rides were supposed to be operating by the time the homecoming started Thursday night.

Anderson said none of the rides were assembled by the deadline the company agreed to which caused the state inspector to wait.

"He (state inspector) walked through and looked at what he could, but they still weren't all together," Anderson said. "He said I can't inspect them all, but I'm going to stay because I feel really bad for you guys."

Some of the rides were up and running by Friday night, but not for long.

"He got that one up and running and another one broke down," Anderson said.

Anderson said of the five rides the company brought, only two or three of them worked at a time.

Clarissa Hull, 9, from Ava said she was disappointed with the rides and even nervous about riding them.

"It was a little sketchy," Hull said. "You would see the guy moving the thing to make it go on and off and nothing would happen with the ride."

Hull said after she would spend time waiting in line, she wouldn't be able to enjoy the rides.

"Every single time that I would get in line for another ride, it would break down," Hull said.

The homecoming was held at the Bower Park in the middle of the town.

After the homecoming, the city still had to deal with the company's rides.

Anderson said the company moved their rides to the community center parking lot.

She said the rides were too heavy to be on the parking lot and created holes.

The city has since covered them up, but Anderson said those holes created more cost to their loss.

"The mayor had to get involved because they broke through the asphalt in the parking lot because they were too heavy," Anderson said.

Ava Homecoming doesn't make anyone pay to ride the rides.

Anderson said they started that idea five years ago, and because of the fair cost, people come from all over to enjoy the festival.

"He really broke a lot of children's hearts," Anderson said. "Kids and families that come here that can't afford to pay what it usually cost to ride carnival rides."

Anderson said the company also never brought a food truck which was promised in the contract.

Instead, Paulette's Food Service out of Pinckneyville came to the homecoming.

"She offered to bring her truck up so we would have something," Anderson said. "She would not take any money and in face, gave us a donation afterward because she felt so bad for us."

News 3 talk to Brett Tabor, owner of Steel Horse Midway Attractions, on Thursday.

He said the people of Ava are good people to deal with.

Tabor said there were situations beyond his control that happened, but he refused to elaborate on what those incidents were.

He admitted he fell short on his promises, but says he will keep his word to make it right with the people of Ava.

Anderson said after the homecoming, the city gave Tabor 30 days to pay back at least half of the $4,000.

Monday is the deadline the city set and when asked, Tabor said he would not have the money at that time.

Anderson said the city has contacted a lawyer, but they have not taken action.

She said they have already booked a new company for next year's homecoming out of Marion.

Next year will be the 100th anniversary of the homecoming.

The fire department is holding another fundraiser this fall to make up for the money they lost during the homecoming.

A murder mystery dinner will be held at the park building on at 6 p.m. on Oct. 5.

The city has not started selling tickets yet, but will post on their Facebook page once ticket sales being.

Click here to visit their Facebook page.