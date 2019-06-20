Survey shows almost 40% of young adult Americans aren't using de - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Survey shows almost 40% of young adult Americans aren't using deodorant

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- This may or may not surprise you, but many young people are not wearing deodorant.

In fact, according to survey results, nearly half (48 percent) of young people say they haven't bought any deodorant or anti-perspirant in the past year.

39 percent of 18-24 year-old Americans say they haven't worn either product in the last 30 days.

The numbers go down steadily as age increases. When asked about usage, the following numbers reported going without deodorant or anti-perspirant in the past month:

31 percent of 25-34 year olds
22 percent of 35-44 year olds
16 percent of 45-54 year olds 

The data comes from polling company yougov, which surveyed more than 52,000 people on the issue. 

There's no explanation for exactly why younger people are shunning deodorant. There are groups of people who believe antiperspirants or deodorants can cause breast cancer, but according to cancer.gov, there is no scientific evidence that links the use of these products to breast cancer.
 

