Chairman of gaming board, Rauner appointee, resigns

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The head of the Illinois Gaming Board has stepped down after serving four years in the post.

Springfield attorney Don Tracy was named chairman by then-Gov. Bruce Rauner in early 2015.

The State Journal-Register in Springfield reports Gov. J.B. Pritzker's spokesman Jordan Abudayyeh said Thursday a replacement will be named soon.

When Tracy was appointed to the position, Rauner cited his background as an attorney and business owner.

Tracy's resignation comes as Pritzker is expected to sign legislation passed this spring that would greatly expand legal gambling in the state. The legislation includes authorization for new land-based casinos in several cities, including Chicago.

